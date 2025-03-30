CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has the strength, capability, and authority to stop the Cholistan project, emphasising that this power will be used if it becomes necessary.

Speaking to the media at the CM House, he said, “We are prepared to go to any lengths to protect the rights of Sindh. However, if our concerns are acknowledged, there should be no need for extreme measures.” He said that PPP’s voice or the voice of the people of Sindh has been heard, that’s why the Punjab government has not utilised the allocated Rs45 billion on the construction of Cholistan Canal.

Shah stated that the opposition wants the PPP to remove the federal government, but the PPP will not pursue their agenda. He mentioned that, at the request of the Sindh government, work has not yet begun on the Cholistan Canal. Additionally, he noted that they have developed a small model to showcase it to potential investors.

The chief minister said that canal projects begin upstream, but when his team visited the site in February, no work was being carried out. “I instructed the team to visit a canal near the Indian border. When they went there, they found that no work was happening.”

Murad Shah stated that Pakistan faces acute water scarcity. He pointed out that from 1999 to 2024 the Tarbela Dam has only reached its full capacity for 17 days in 25 years, while the Mangla Dam has filled to its capacity for only 4 days. He raised the question, “If we are unable to fill our dams, how will we be able to flow the new canals proposed by the federal government?”

Shah stated that the estimated cost of this project was initially Rs. 218 billion, which has now likely increased to Rs. 225 billion, and upon further examination, the cost may rise even more. “According to the original project plan, a dam was supposed to be constructed in Chiniot, which was a $3 billion project,” the CM said. He added that the Punjab government had mentioned in the Rs. 218 billion PC-1 that they would spend Rs. 45 billion in the first year, against which not a single penny has been utilised so far.“

The Cholistan Canal poses a threat not only to Sindh but also to the nation, and that was why three provinces have already expressed their opposition to it, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that some people believe the Cholistan Canal has been constructed, which is why Sindh is facing a water shortage, while others think that work on the project is progressing fast. “In reality, no work is currently under way; the media should help inform the public about the facts: the project has not yet been initiated.”

The CM shared historical context, noting that the idea of developing Cholistan with irrigation canals dates back to 1919 but was rejected by the then British rule. He explained that during the caretaker government’s tenure, the Punjab government sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for water allocation from IRSA, claiming there was sufficient water flow. However, the actual flow has significantly decreased over time.

Shah highlighted that downstream flow at Kotri dropped dramatically by 2023 and has continued to decline. He questioned the justification for additional water allocation to Punjab, stressing that Sindh’s resources are already under strain.

He dismissed claims that President Zardari approved the project, stating that project approvals lie within the jurisdiction of proper government bodies and require provincial consensus. He clarified that the Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution against the project, with both the Pakistan People’s Party and opposition parties united in their opposition.

Murad Shah called on the Prime Minister to reject the project unless a proper consultation process is followed, reiterating that the final decision lies with the federal government and the CCI, which has yet to meet on the issue.

