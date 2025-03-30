To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established Office of the Director General (Special Initiatives-Customs) to identify loopholes in revenue collection mechanism and eliminate misdeclaration, under invoicing/misinvoicing and smuggling.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification.

The FBR’s notification revealed that the Competent Authority (FBR) has approved establishment of Office of the Director General (Special Initiatives — Customs) and two Directors (Special Initiatives-Customs) in FBR (HQ), to coordinate with the field formations to identify loopholes in revenue collection mechanism (if any), discuss measures regarding prevention of misdeclaration as well as under invoicing/mis-invoicing and further streamline the efforts to curb the smuggling phenomena.

These efforts will not only be helpful to remove multiple complex professional bottlenecks but also set-aside many unnecessary obstructions in tax collection efforts causing significant revenue loss to the national exchequer. The Director General (Special Initiatives-Customs) will also coordinate with other Ministries/Divisions/Departments regarding Customs related matters, if required so.

Salient features/functions for the office of the Director General/Directors (Special Initiatives — Customs) are as under: -

Director General/Directors (Special Initiative-Customs) will make coordination and maintain information exchange mechanism with the field formations, other Ministries/Divisions/Departments and Provincial Authorities regarding Custom matters as assigned by the Board.

Director General/Directors (Special Initiative-Customs) will identify and examine loop holes in revenue collection system (if any) and propose remedial measures so that these loopholes may be plugged in effectively.

Director General/Directors (Special Initiative-Customs) will suggest measures to eradicate mis-declaration and under-invoicing attempts.

Director General/Directors (Special Initiative-Customs) will advise/help Customs Academy Pakistan to design special courses/workshops to create awareness among the Customs officers/officials regarding mis-declaration and under invoicing regime, the FBR notification added.

