Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed on Saturday that a group affiliated with the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum nominated the incarcerated ex-prime minister Imran Khan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts for human rights and democracy in Pakistan.

In a post on X, the PTI said, “Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, as announced by members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) affiliated with the Norwegian political party ’Partiet Sentrum.”

“This nomination stands as a testament to Imran Khan’s unwavering struggle for peace and his 28 years of relentless efforts for democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. A well-deserved recognition for a great leader—Imran Khan,” it added.

In the video posted by the PTI on X, a member of the PWA can be heard announcing, “We are pleased to announce on behalf of the Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody who has the right to nominate a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, Mr Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, has been nominated for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan. I wish him all the luck. Thank You (sic).”

This is pertinent to mention that the announcement alone is not enough to convince skeptics that Imran Khan may be in contention to win a Nobel Prize.

The Nobel Prize website states, “As per the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, information about the nominations is not to be disclosed, publicly or privately, for a period of 50 years. The restriction not only concerns the nominees and nominators, but also investigations and opinions in the awarding of a prize.”

It further states that any person or organization can be nominated by anyone eligible to nominate. There is no vetting of nominations prior to the nomination deadline; hence, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has no influence on the quality of the submissions. The task of the Committee is strictly limited to selecting the best candidate (or candidates) among the entire list of submissions.

To simply be nominated is not an official endorsement or honour extended by the Nobel Committee and may not be used to imply affiliation with the Nobel Peace Prize or its related institutions.

The Nobel Prize winners for this year will be announced between October 7 and 14. The prestigious awards recognise achievements in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or medical economics, literature, and efforts toward peace.

To win a Nobel Prize, a nomination is required. The Norwegian Nobel Institute registered a total of 338 candidates for the 2025 peace prize, of which 244 are individuals and 94 are organizations. For comparison, the Nobel Institute received valid nominations for 286 candidates last year, distributed among 197 individuals and 89 organisations. The highest number ever received was 376 candidates in 2016.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025