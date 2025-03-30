Gold hits historic highs

KARACHI: Gold prices-both locally and globally raced up to another record height on Saturday, as world market edged closer to $3,100 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal continued rising to a new historic high of Rs325,000 per tola and Rs278,635 per 10 grams, up by Rs1,620 and Rs1,389, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

International market saw an increase by $10, driving gold bullion value to a fresh record high of $3,084 per ounce while silver was selling at just over $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices declined by Rs30 and Rs27, reaching Rs3,580 per tola and Rs3,069 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

