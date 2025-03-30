CM directs action against transporters over-charging passengers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed Deputy Commissioners to take all necessary measures to prevent transporters from charging commuters excessive fares on Eid.

The CM also directed them to take strict legal action in this regard to ensure strict implementation of the prescribed fares in all districts.

The Chief Minister directed the Transport Department and other relevant authorities to display fare lists prominently at all bus stands, besides ensuring cleanliness. She also directed them to ensure proper seating arrangements and fans in the waiting areas.

The CM directed them, “Assign field checking duties to provide relief to the public, as exploitation of passengers returning homes on the blissful occasion of Eid will not be tolerated.”

Moreover, the CM congratulated IG Punjab, RPO, DPO and the police team for foiling an attack by Khwarij terrorists on Lakhani check post in Taunsa. She said, “Police personals have given a befitting reply to the terrorists.”

