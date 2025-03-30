AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

Soneri Bank holds Iftars for orphaned children

Press Release Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

KARACHI: Soneri Bank, a prominent commercial bank, facilitated Iftar dinners in the last Ashra of Ramadan for children residing at Aghosh Alkhidmat, an orphanage operated under the care of Al Khidmat Foundation.

This initiative aimed to provide nutritious meals and cultivate a sense of community. Alkhidmat Foundation is a non-governmental and non-profit humanitarian organisation dedicated to providing social welfare services across Pakistan.

Soneri Bank’s support for this Iftar initiative underscores the bank’s steadfast commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives, particularly its dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities and fostering a positive societal impact.

