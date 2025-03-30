AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

TTP militants based at KP-Punjab border orchestrating attacks in province: Azma

Published March 30, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that terrorist attacks in Punjab are being carried out by TTP militants from the KP border. She questioned the KP government on the whereabouts of the Rs600 billion allocated for the Counter-Terrorism Department. The attack at Taunsa Lakhani Check Post was the 31st terrorist attack this year, she added.

She announced that Punjab Police and CTD have now been equipped with night vision cameras and modern weapons.

Speaking at a press conference at DGPR, Azma Bokhari emphasized that the government and security agencies are actively fighting terrorism. She noted that in the Taunsa Lakhani Check Post attack, Punjab Police and CTD bravely confronted the terrorists, killing two. Officers on duty were previously unarmed with modern weapons, but now Punjab Police and CTD have been provided with advanced equipment. Heavily armed terrorists launched the attack, but security forces’ timely action prevented a major tragedy, she said.

According to the RPO of DG Khan, terrorists infiltrate the KP border, and CTD is taking decisive action against them. The information extracted from terrorists arrested in Lahore and Rawalpindi will aid further operations.

Bokhari also mentioned that during the Chief Minister’s visit to Jinnah Hospital, the MS and principal were dismissed due to poor administration. Strict orders have been issued to ensure the supply of medicines, which will now be readily available to the public instead of being locked away. A duty roster for doctors is being introduced to ensure timely treatment for patients. Hospitals will implement an announcement system to inform patients about available medicines and doctors, she said.

She stated that over 100 essential medicines have been listed in hospitals and can no longer be procured externally. A digital record-keeping system is being developed to enhance transparency and efficiency in medical services.

Azma Bokhari also questioned the KP government’s use of the Rs600 billion meant for CTD reinforcement, highlighting that KP remains severely affected by terrorism while CM Gandapur has failed to take action. She asserted that if Punjab’s security forces had not been provided with modern armoured vehicles, snipers, and weapons, countering terrorism would have been impossible.

Criticizing PTI, Azma remarked that they have always been sympathetic toward the Taliban and never received any threat alerts. She concluded that the Punjab government’s measures reflect its commitment to public safety and improved healthcare facilities. She praised the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed that the reforms at Jinnah Hospital will usher in a new era in Punjab’s healthcare system.

