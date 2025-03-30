AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

CEO LWMC reviews cleanliness plan for Eid days

Published March 30, 2025

LAHORE: To ensure an enhanced cleanliness experience for citizens during Eid-ul-Fitr, an important operational meeting was convened under the leadership of CEO LWMC, Babar Sahib Din, at the LWMC Head Office, Shaheen Complex.

During this meeting, the comprehensive cleaning plan for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 was reviewed and finalized. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din received a detailed briefing on the special sanitation measures that will be implemented from March 31 through the second day of Eid.

The briefing highlighted the deployment of over 15,000 workers and more than 1,400 operational vehicles to support the cleaning operations. These resources will be utilized across both day and night shifts to ensure uninterrupted cleanliness services during the Eid period.

Key measures include the cleaning and washing of 1,459 mosques and Eidgahs, along with the commencement of cleaning operations in the city’s 268 graveyards.

