Housing societies, investment firms: DG NAB holds ‘Khuli Kacheri’ to hear complaints

LAHORE: The Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, held the open court (Khuli Kacheri), where hundreds of victims presented their grievances in pursuit of justice. The DG NAB personally heard every complainant and issued immediate directives to the relevant officers, demanding progress reports on the cases, as follow up.

The complainants included affectees of various housing societies and investment firms such as Sarmayadari Company, Palm Vista Housing, Grand Avenue Housing, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Al-Rehman Garden Phase-IV, Al-Jalil Garden, New Lahore City, and Eden City cases. The affectees lodged their complaints and sought redressal of their grievances.

Taking immediate action, the DG NAB directed that the Complaint Verification (CV) process related to the Sarmaiyadari Company scandal be promptly upgraded into the Inquiry stage. He further instructed that necessary measures be taken to place the names of the accused persons on the Exit Control List (ECL/PCL). To facilitate transparency, he furthered ordered for the creation of a dedicated WhatsApp group for the victims, ensuring they receive timely updates on the case’s important progress.

Addressing the victims of the Khayaban-e-Amin Housing scandal, the DG NAB assured them that significant steps were being taken to expedite their recoveries. He stated that all victims who have made over 50% of their payments will receive their plots or flats in accordance with their agreements with the society’s administration.

For the Grand Avenue Housing scandal, DG Lahore NAB, issued instructions to file a case under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA). He also informed the victims that assets surrendered by the accused through Plea Bargain (PB) would soon be liquidated, with major developments expected shortly.

