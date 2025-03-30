AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

As many as seven murdered in Islamabad in one week

Fazal Sher Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of crime against persons including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping have shown an increase in the heavily guarded capital city during the last week as seven persons have been murdered in the limits of different police stations and dead body of a new born baby was recovered during last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, seven persons have been shot dead in different incidents and another five people lost their lives during road incidents as well as police recovered a dead body of a new born baby.

Additionally, 29 cases of car lifting, 10 cases of street crimes [snatching of mobile phone and cash at gunpoint] and 14 cases of theft in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees were reported to the city’s different police stations.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active in the limits of Aabpara, Karachi Company, Lohi Bher, Shams Colony, Industrial Area and Ramna police stations. The 29 cases of carjacking include stealing or snatching of 25 motorbikes and of five cars.

Among the most shocking incidents was a gun battle in Bahria Town Phase 3, within the limits of Lohi Bher police station, where three men—Hafiz, Yasir, and Naveed—were killed and one other was injured. The violence stemmed from a property dispute between two groups.

In another gruesome attack, two men, Shahbaz Hamid and Nasir, were shot outside the District and Sessions Court in Ramna police station’s jurisdiction. Three unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire in broad daylight, killing Hamid on the spot, while Nasir later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

During the last week, a citizen namely, Sadaqat was shot dead by an unidentified person in the limits of Bhara Kahu police station and another person was shot dead in the limits of Pulgara police station.

Additionally, several thefts have been reported, including a case in which a transporter was robbed of Rs200,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs60,000 by a gang of criminals posing as passengers. On IJP Road, three men impersonating police officers snatched a total of Rs43,000 from a father and son while pretending to conduct a body search.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad crime street crimes

Comments

200 characters

As many as seven murdered in Islamabad in one week

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

PM for focus on waste reduction

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ruet-e-Hilal body meets today

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Read more stories