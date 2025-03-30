Surge in acts of terrorism in Balochistan: a new normal?

That the surge in the incidents of terrorism in Balochistan seems to have become a new normal in this beleaguered province is an unfortunate or grim reality that has found its best expression from yesterday’s suicide attack near a rally that Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a former chief minister of this beleaguered province, has launched to protest against the arrest of noted human rights activist and chief organiser of Baloch Yekjehti Committee Dr Mahrang Baloch.

While it is heartening to note that Sardar Mengal and the workers of his faction of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) remained unhurt after a suicide bomber blew himself up near the party’s rally at Mastung, the obtaining situation seems to be fraught with some grave dangers, to say the least.

The Balochistan situation, in other words, is strongly characterized by being bleak, depressing, and difficult to accept. There appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

Khalida Nusrat Ali Khan, (Lahore)

