MoU singed for establishment of hospital

KARACHI: Thar Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Hospital & Health Network to establish a 50-bed Thar Foundation Hospital in Islamkot, aiming to enhance healthcare services for the local community.

Under this agreement, the existing healthcare facility in Islamkot will be expanded to include emergency services, a 50-bed inpatient facility, and a dedicated maternal and child healthcare unit.

The hospital will continue to provide essential medical services, including OPD consultations, diagnostic support, vaccination programs, and emergency ambulance services, ensuring comprehensive and accessible healthcare for the people of Thar. The MoU was signed by Amir Iqbal, CEO of Thar Foundation, and Dr Zafar Zaidi, CEO of Indus Hospital and Health Network.

In line with its focus on enhancing healthcare in the region, Thar Foundation’s eight medical facilities, including Thar Foundation Hospital, Marvi Clinic, and Gorano Clinic, have collectively provided free critical healthcare services to over 300,000 community members since inception.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025