Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken prices went up from Rs18,200 to Rs19,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs495 against Rs475 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs800 against Rs760 per kg. Eggs’ price went up from Rs7,500 to Rs7,800 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs270-275 against Rs260-650 per dozen.

Sugar price went up from Rs8,200 to Rs8,400 per 50 kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at Rs175 against Rs170 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 against per kg. Various varieties of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained stable as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,250 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,300 per bag and normal quality wheat flour at Rs1,200 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,250 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as maash pulse price is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong price at Rs400 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140.

Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained steady as B-grade ghee/oil price is stable at Rs6,420 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs470 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price also remained stable at Rs2,720 per 5kg tin and cooking at Rs2,720 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesales market remained stable at Rs2,250 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs165 per pack, family size Lux at Rs150, and detergent prices went slightly up as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 against Rs550 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has fixed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Rs244 per kg, while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per kg, reflecting an overcharging of Rs56-86 per kg. LPG traders, the LPG distributors have blamed the marketing companies for higher prices saying marketing companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than overcharging the consumers. According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA and other relevant departments from federal government to provincial governments have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely selling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws.

Vegetable prices witnessed a mixed trend as potatoes are available in the range of Rs120-200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-75 per kg; onion price went down from Rs120-175 per 5kg to Ra90-150, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-70 per kg and tomato price went up from Rs120-230 to Rs140-230 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-75 per kg. Ginger price went up from Rs1,300 to Rs1,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs430-450 against Rs400-430 per kg, China garlic price is stable at Rs2,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs580-600 against Rs600-630 per kg. Capsicum price went down from Rs250 to Rs200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-75 per kg, prices of various varieties of pumpkins went down from Rs180-200 to Rs80-175 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-70 against Rs65-75 per kg; various types of tinda prices are stable at Rs100-130 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-55 per kg; eggplant price is stable at Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs55-65 per kg; cauliflower price is stable at Rs125 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg and cabbage price is stable at Rs130 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Fresh arrival okra price went up from Rs750 to Rs850 per5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs200-250 against Rs150-220 per kg, Bitter gourd price went up from Rs650 to Rs750 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs175-200 against Rs160-190 per kg, green chilli price went down from Rs400-450 to Rs300-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-120 against Rs100-140 per kg, carrot price is stable at Rs120 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg and cucumber price went down Rs200 to Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs55-65 per kg.

Yam price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-170 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs75 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-50 per kg; peas price went up from Rs250 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-130 against Rs70-90 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs50 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs25-30 per kg, spinach is available at Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs20-25 per bundle of 250 grams.

Fruit prices remained stable as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs110-330 per kg; guava price is stable at Rs160-220 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs120-250 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs150-450 per dozen. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs300-400 per kg; strawberries are available in the range of Rs200-350 against 250-450 and pomegranates in the range of Rs350-600, melons are available at 80-150 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Whenever the retailers are mentioned they are overcharging the consumers and not following the official price list, they are arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from the wholesale market always remain rotten.

Consumers mentioned that in recent weeks the prices of banana, guava, tomatoes, tomatoes, onions, pumpkins and strawberry like fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a significant reduction in the wholesale market while the retailers are still overcharging in the absence of effective monitoring. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.

