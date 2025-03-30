IBA, PAA ink MoU on ‘Diploma in Aviation Leadership’

KARACHI: IBA’s Center for Executive Education (IBA-CEE) and Pakistan Airports Authority’s Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) formalised their collaboration through a MoU signing ceremony held at the Headquarters of PAA.

This strategic partnership aims to introduce a Diploma Program in Aviation Leadership and Management, designed to equip professionals with the expertise required to navigate the evolving aviation landscape.

The MoU was signed by Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi and AVM Zeeshan Saeed, Director General, PAA.

Engr Sumair Saeed, Director, CATI, delivered the welcome address, extending his heartfelt gratitude to all attendees and acknowledging the potential impact of this collaboration. Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, Dean, School of Business Studies (IBA-SBS). Kamran Bilgrami, Director, IBA-CEE, emphasised that as the aviation sector evolves in Pakistan, the need for skilled leadership and strategic management has never been greater.

Beyond the diploma program, this collaboration is set to play a vital role in strengthening the aviation industry in Pakistan through various capacity-building initiatives planned. By fostering leadership excellence, specialised training, and industry-driven learning solutions, IBA and CATI are committed to shaping the future of aviation professionals and enhancing the sector’s overall operational capabilities.

The event brought together key industry stakeholders, reflecting the sector’s strong commitment to leadership development and workforce transformation. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing aviation education and professional training across Pakistan.

