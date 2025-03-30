AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-30

S Africa’s land reform rises from ‘the ashes of dispossession’

AFP Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 07:24am

MALELANE (South Africa): Hectares upon hectares of luxuriant orchards cover the land from which Bernard Shabangu’s ancestors were once brutally evicted by South Africa’s apartheid government.

Thousands of families lived on these green hills near the Kruger National Park, 400 kilometres (250 miles) east of Johannesburg, until the early 1900s when colonial and subsequent apartheid regimes eroded the rights of black South Africans to own land.

“Our ancestors suffered brutal treatment at the hands of those that were taking the land,” Shabangu said. Some were tortured and killed by police, others were thrown into the crocodile-infested river, he said.

“But out of these ashes of dispossession and devastation, something positive must rise. And that’s the future we’re planting here,” he said, pointing to stretches of papaya, banana, lychee and citrus trees managed in a joint venture between black and white farmers.

The 48-year-old lawyer is from one of 1,850 black families from the Matsamo community who claimed the land in 1998, four years after the fall of apartheid.

When the government restituted the first plots in 2010, the community decided to consult with the former owners.

“We felt that chasing away the whites who used to run this farm would be counterproductive because we wouldn’t get to access the skills… and the capital that we need in order to farm,” Shabangu explained.

The Matsamo Communal Property Association (CPA) now owns more than 14,000 hectares (34,600 acres) which they manage in cooperation with white farmers in a rare model of successful land reform.

In a new, state-of-the-art warehouse, dozens of workers in green uniforms pack fruit spat out by triaging machines for shipment to supermarkets across the world.

South Africa’s biggest lychee producer, the farm employs 5,000 locals and has sent several of the community’s children to university.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile in 2023 described it as “an example of what should be done”.

“One party’s got the skills, which they’re transferring, and the other party’s got the land,” said James Chance, a former farmer who is now managing director of Tomahawk, one of the CPA’s joint ventures.

“Put those hands together and suddenly land comes alive again, employment comes to the fore and everyone’s a winner.”

The thorny issue of land reform was thrust into the limelight in February when US President Donald Trump falsely accused Pretoria of expropriating white-owned farms and offered to take in the farmers as refugees.

South Africa South Africa land reform

Comments

200 characters

S Africa’s land reform rises from ‘the ashes of dispossession’

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

PM for focus on waste reduction

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ruet-e-Hilal body meets today

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Read more stories