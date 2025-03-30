AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-30

Corn futures rebound

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures on Friday slumped to the lowest price in more than three months on expectations of increased US planting this year, before rebounding on a spate of fundamental trading and bargain-buying, market analysts said.

Soybeans also fell for most of the session under pressured from a bumper Brazilian soybean crop, before ending higher on potential domestic demand after the Trump administration asked oil and biofuels producers to hash out a deal on the next phase of the nation’s biofuels.

“When you see these prices hit low enough, you’ll see people value buying,” said Angie Setzer, partner at Consus Ag Consulting. Meanwhile, wheat futures hit a nearly eight-month low as traders focused on sluggish exports and rain relief in parts of the US Plains.

Like other commodities, grain markets for much of the day were subdued ahead of broad tariffs promised by US President Donald Trump from April 2, as well as proposed US port fees on Chinese-built vessels.

But traders also spent much of the day adjusting their positions ahead of Monday’s US Department of Agriculture’s planting report. It will be issued with quarterly estimates of US grain stocks, in one of the most closely watched data releases of the year for grain markets. US farmers will plant 94.361 million acres with corn this year, up from 90.594 million in 2024, according to an average of analysts polled by Reuters before the USDA publication.

The most-active CBOT corn contract settled up 3-1/4 cents at $4.53-1/4 a bushel, after earlier reaching its lowest since December 20 at $4.42 a bushel.

CBOT soybeans ended 6-1/4 cents higher at $10.23 per bushel. Wheat closed down 3-3/4 cents at $5.28-1/4 a bushel, after earlier touching the lowest price since July 31.

Forecast rain for US and Russian wheat belts and a low volume of US wheat export sales reported on Thursday also pushed wheat futures lower.

And a US-backed deal this week aimed at a ceasefire in the Black Sea has also weighed on wheat markets, increasing the prospects of smoother exports from Russia and Ukraine.

Corn CBOT corn

Comments

200 characters

Corn futures rebound

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

PM for focus on waste reduction

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ruet-e-Hilal body meets today

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Read more stories