AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-30

Oil slips on recession fears

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Friday on worries that US tariff wars could spark a global recession, but gained for a third consecutive week after Washington ratcheted up pressure on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran. Brent crude futures fell 40 cents, or 0.5% to settle at $73.63 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to close at $69.36 a barrel. US President Donald Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs targeting a wide range of imports, effective on April 2.

The trade war has investors worried about a potential recession, JPMorgan analysts told clients. “Concerns about a trade war, coupled with elevated US policy uncertainty, are weighing heavily on sentiment,” they said.

Although recession risk was elevated, high-frequency oil demand indicators have held up relatively well for now, JPMorgan noted. Mid-week data from the Energy Information Administration showed US crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels to 433.6 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 956,000-barrel draw.

On a weekly basis, Brent futures gained 1.9%, while WTI rose 1.6%. Since hitting multi-month lows in early March, Brent is up more than 7%, and WTI has rebounded over 6%.

“The key theme this week was the Trump administration ratcheting up the pressure on the Maduro regime in Venezuela,” Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said. Trump on Monday announced new 25% tariffs on potential buyers of Venezuelan crude, days after US sanctions targeting China’s imports from Iran.

The measures could exacerbate an anticipated 200,000 barrel-per-day decline in Venezuelan crude oil output this year, Singh said. It has compounded uncertainty for buyers and saw trade of Venezuelan oil to top buyer China stall. Elsewhere, sources said India’s Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, will halt Venezuelan oil imports.

Oil markets are readjusting global supply expectations as a result of US sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, with Trump having promised to drive the latter’s oil exports to zero. The US has issued four rounds of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sales since Trump’s return to the White House.

The second quarter should be tighter than originally thought, StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said. “If there are reductions in Venezuelan or Iranian crude oil barrels on the market this would certainly be a bullish development.”

The OPEC+ group is set to begin its program of monthly increases to oil production in April. The group, which comprises OPEC and allies led by Russia, will likely continue to raise oil output in May, Reuters reported on Monday.

OPEC Oil prices Oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil slips on recession fears

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

PM for focus on waste reduction

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ruet-e-Hilal body meets today

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Read more stories