AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Arabica coffee, raw sugar lower

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

NEW YORK: Arabica coffee futures rose slightly on Friday on ICE but posted a 3% weekly loss, while raw sugar prices fell to a two-week low.

COFFEE

Arabica coffee settled up 1.15 cent, or 0.3%, at $3.7995 per lb?. Dealers said showers in Brazil coffee areas could aid cherry growth although more rain is needed. There are also concerns that demand may be weakening as retail prices climb.

“We expect tight stock levels in Brazil to continue bolstering coffee prices throughout 2025, while flagging that the potential impact of high prices on demand is a downside risk for prices,” analyst BMI said in a weekly update. Arabica certified stocks could increase in coming days as around 50,000 bags showed up at the exchange to be graded. Robusta coffee was little changed at $5,354 a metric ton.

SUGAR

Raw sugar settled down 0.13 cents, or 0.7%, at 18.96 cents per lb, after hitting a two-week low of 18.91 cents.

The contract posted a weekly loss of 3.8%. Dealers noted the pace of sugar cane crushing in Center-South Brazil in the first half of March was stronger than expected, albeit lower than the same period a year ago. They also noted that more mills were expected to start crushing in the second half of March, helping to lessen concerns about a potential poor start to the 2025/26 season.

Sugar cane crushing in Brazil’s center-south region in the first half of March fell 18% to 1.83 million tons from a year earlier, while sugar production was down 19%. White sugar fell 0.4% at $535.70 a ton.

COCOA

New York cocoa settled up $63, or 0.8%, to $8,042 a ton. It had a weekly gain of 4%. Dealers said the market continued to derive support from an expected drop in the size of the mid-crop in top producer Ivory Coast. Some analysts believe that alternatives to cocoa products could do better than similar projects such as plant-based meat. London cocoa rose 1.5% to 6,259 pounds per ton, having gained 3% in the week.

