AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-30

Iron ore futures dip

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices dipped on Friday amid rising trade war concerns, though were set for weekly gains on strengthening demand for the key steelmaking ingredient in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.57% lower at 782.5 yuan ($107.7) a metric ton, as of 0237 GMT. The contract has gained 2.96% so far this week. The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.52% lower at $102.95 a ton, gaining 3.14% this week so far.

Hot metal output continued to increase in March by 10,200 tons to 2.3728 million tons month-on-month, and the daily consumption of imported ore logged a monthly increase of 13,200 tons, said broker Everbright Futures in a note. Hot metal output is typically used to gauge iron ore demand.

There has been a seasonal improvement in downstream demand, said broker Galaxy Futures, adding that there will continue to be demand for replenishment of iron ore in the short term. Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday pledged stronger policy support for the economy, as Chinese policymakers try to cushion the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvos.

“Concerns about a protracted trade war appear to have escalated…ahead of April 2 tariff announcements,” said ANZ analysts in a note. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks starting next week, causing shares in Asian car makers to wipe some $16.5 billion in value.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures dip

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

PM for focus on waste reduction

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ruet-e-Hilal body meets today

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Read more stories