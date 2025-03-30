Crackdown on transporters overcharging passengers

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Saturday launched a crackdown against bus terminals overcharging passengers travelling home for Eid celebrations.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the administration teams carried out a series of late-night operations and subsequently, they identified and penalised transporters illegally charging excessive fares from passengers.

The intervention resulted in the immediate recovery of overcharged amounts, which were returned to affected travellers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025