Leaves of municipal staff cancelled during Eid holidays

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has decided to cancel the leaves of the concerned municipal staff to provide uninterrupted sanitation services to the citizens during the Eid holidays across Punjab.

The decision was taken during a meeting that was chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq here on Saturday; on this occasion, it reviewed the sanitation plan across Punjab during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, the Additional Secretary, the CEOs of waste management companies and municipal officers from across the province participated in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered to make a special sanitation plan across Punjab during the Eid days; hence, the waste management companies and contractors should ensure all possible measures of sanitation in the field.

He directed the officials concerned that the staff of municipal bodies should play their role in the enforcement of the Eid sanitation plan in areas where the outsourcing process has not been done yet.

He averred that this will be the first Eid after the inauguration of the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ and hence, it is very important to meet the public expectations. “Ensure timely transfer of garbage from waste enclosures and temporary collection points,” he added and warned that action will be taken against any negligence or laxity.

He also directed staff concerned to take timely action on complaints received on the helpline and the Clean Punjab app. “We believe in transparency in every field, in this regard the media representatives in your respective areas should also be provided with details of all the measures,” he added.

On this occasion, the Secretary told the CEOs and chief officers to ensure full implementation of the Minister’s instructions; all employees have been paid advance salaries, and now everyone will work hard to provide facilities to the public. He directed that the data on the Eid cleanliness plan be sent to the central control room promptly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025