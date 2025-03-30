AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

Guddu Barrage to be closed for 30 days on 31st midnight

APP Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

SUKKUR: Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Guddu Barrage Sukkur, has announced that all canals originating from Guddu Barrage will undergo a mandatory 30-day closure for annual maintenance and infrastructure repairs.

According to the notification, issued here on Saturday, the shutdown will take effect from 12:00 midnight on March 31 to April 1, 2025, and continue until 12:00 midnight on April 30 to May 1, 2025, impacting water supply to agricultural zones dependent on the barrage’s network.

During this period, routine inspections, maintenance work, and critical repairs will be carried out to ensure the long-term efficiency and safety of the irrigation system.

The Ghotki Feeder, Begari Sindh Feeder, Desert Pat Feeder, and Rainee Canal key channels supplying water to farmlands across the region will experience a complete suspension of water flow.

Guddu Barrage Authorities confirmed that the barrage’s gates will be gradually raised starting midnight on March 31, 2025, to halt water release into the canals. Normal operations will resume by midnight on April 30, 2025, when the gates are lowered back into position.

Farmers and agricultural communities relying on these canals have been advised to adjust their irrigation schedules and water usage to minimize disruptions to crops and livestock.

The annual closure is a standard procedure aimed at addressing wear and tear, reinforcing infrastructure, and optimizing water distribution ahead of the upcoming agricultural season.

