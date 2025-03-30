Medical experts underscore need for eating in moderation during Eid holidays

LAHORE: Medical experts have advised the faithful to take care of their diet plan and eat in moderation on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Like the fasting, worship, sehri and iftar of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr also has its own pleasure, therefore, while celebrating Eid, people should eat in moderation. Especially, people suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease and joint pain should take special care of their diet, they said.

During Ramadan, all human organs get healing and rest but after fasting for a month, some people eat a lot in one day and fall into a state of health, they opined. Nervous diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes and many stomach diseases are caused by eating too much. Therefore, excessive food should be avoided for good health, experts said.

Health professionals including Prof. of Medicine Mayo Hospital Dr. Israr ul Haq Toor, Assistant Professor of Medicine Unit 3 Lahore General Hospital Dr. Muhammad Maqsood and Consultant Gynecologist Dr. Laila Shafiq said that if fast food and soft drinks are avoided and walk is made a regular practice, we can stay safe from many diseases and complications. They said that most people neglect their health during Eid days which resulted in health issues. They said that foods harmful to health include unhealthy fats, salt, sugar, artificial canned juices and fast foods, etc.

They highlighted that sweet pulses/peanuts are harmful for diabetics, heart diseases patients and obese people because the use of sugar and ghee in these diseases is not suitable for health. Such patients should be fed with almonds cooked in milk without artificial sweeteners and additives.

Since milk is high in calcium and phosphorus, kidney patients should not consume it in more than half a cup. Furthermore, it is necessary to completely avoid the use of raisins and dates. It is better for kidney patients to fry almonds in a very small amount of olive or canola oil, they said.

