AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

Medical experts underscore need for eating in moderation during Eid holidays

Recorder Report Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 05:56am

LAHORE: Medical experts have advised the faithful to take care of their diet plan and eat in moderation on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Like the fasting, worship, sehri and iftar of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr also has its own pleasure, therefore, while celebrating Eid, people should eat in moderation. Especially, people suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease and joint pain should take special care of their diet, they said.

During Ramadan, all human organs get healing and rest but after fasting for a month, some people eat a lot in one day and fall into a state of health, they opined. Nervous diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes and many stomach diseases are caused by eating too much. Therefore, excessive food should be avoided for good health, experts said.

Health professionals including Prof. of Medicine Mayo Hospital Dr. Israr ul Haq Toor, Assistant Professor of Medicine Unit 3 Lahore General Hospital Dr. Muhammad Maqsood and Consultant Gynecologist Dr. Laila Shafiq said that if fast food and soft drinks are avoided and walk is made a regular practice, we can stay safe from many diseases and complications. They said that most people neglect their health during Eid days which resulted in health issues. They said that foods harmful to health include unhealthy fats, salt, sugar, artificial canned juices and fast foods, etc.

They highlighted that sweet pulses/peanuts are harmful for diabetics, heart diseases patients and obese people because the use of sugar and ghee in these diseases is not suitable for health. Such patients should be fed with almonds cooked in milk without artificial sweeteners and additives.

Since milk is high in calcium and phosphorus, kidney patients should not consume it in more than half a cup. Furthermore, it is necessary to completely avoid the use of raisins and dates. It is better for kidney patients to fry almonds in a very small amount of olive or canola oil, they said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Health Ramadan Eid ul Fitr Eid holidays Medical experts healthy food Eid ul Fitr 2025 diet plan eat in moderation Eid cuisine

Comments

200 characters

Medical experts underscore need for eating in moderation during Eid holidays

CM approves Rs2.5bn for early cotton cultivation

SC explains why a bail can be cancelled

PM for focus on waste reduction

March revenue collection plan falls short of target

CM reaffirms Sindh’s stand against Cholistan canal project

Specified offences: 489-F, 506-B of PPC compoundable without court permission: LHC

To identify collection loopholes: FBR notifies DG (Special Initiatives-Customs) office

Norwegian party has nominated jailed IK for Nobel Peace Prize: PTI

Ruet-e-Hilal body meets today

Night travel ban imposed in Balochistan’s Kachhi, Musakhel

Read more stories