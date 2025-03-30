KU, UAF to strengthen educational, research ties

FAISALABAD: The University of Kamalia and University of Agriculture Faisalabad will further strengthen educational and research ties to benefit from each other’s experiences.

It was discussed at a meeting held between University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali University of Kamalia Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Yasir Nawab at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat UAF.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said they were committed to advance knowledge, research and educational standards. We recognize that in today’s rapidly evolving world, academic institutions must work together to address challenges, foster innovation and contribute significantly to the society. He said that every student should be provided with higher education, it will bring economic and social development.

He said that we should take advantage of joint degree programs to get benefit from each other facilities. He said that UAF will provide all possible support to Kamalia University. He said UAF has always been at the forefront of agricultural research, technology and academic development.

Dr. Yasir Nawab said that the University of Kamalia was established in 2022. He said that the university is committed to delivering cutting-edge education, promoting a culture of research, and nurturing leaders of tomorrow. He emphasized a rigorous academic framework and to create comprehensive learning experiences.

He said that they were building strong ties with the local and global communities to foster social and economic development. He said that his institution is committed to producing the best manpower through modern knowledge, critical thinking and professional skills.

He said that both institutions are enjoying excellent relations since the beginning and Kamalia University will further improve education and research with its support.

The discussion also revolved around fostering a strong institutional collaboration between the two universities, particularly in the fields of research, education, and academia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025