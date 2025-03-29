AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Eid-ul-Fitr confirmed for Sunday in Saudi Arabia, UAE

BR Web Desk Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 08:54pm

Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated across Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Sunday after religious authorities in both nations confirmed the Shawwal crescent moon sighting on Saturday evening.

Qatar have also announced Sunday as the first day of Eid al-Fitr, according to Al Arabiya News.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to be on March 31: Suparco

In a related development, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said earlier that Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The research centre issued its prediction for the visibility of the Shawwal 1446 AH Crescent “based on scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data”.

“Given these scientific parameters, the likelihood of moon sighting on 30 March 2025 in Pakistan is very bright. Consequently, Ramazan is expected to complete 29 days, and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be observed on 31 March 2025,” it said.

Since the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is responsible for determining the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will examine testimonies from across the country and formally announce the official commencement of Shawwal 1446 AH. While scientific data strongly supports crescent visibility on 30 March 2025, the final decision by the Central Ruet Committee will depend on both eyewitness accounts and local weather conditions at the time of observation.

