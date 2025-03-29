PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Oman

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Oman across all spheres, according to Radio Pakistan.

He expressed this resolve during a telephone conversation today with Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the recent successful visit of the Pakistan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat, which would pave the way for the two sides to explore mutually beneficial avenues for cooperation.

He also reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman and requested him to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Sultan as well as the brotherly people of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his remarks, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.