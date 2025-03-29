AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Oman

BR Web Desk Published 29 Mar, 2025 06:36pm

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Oman across all spheres, according to Radio Pakistan.

He expressed this resolve during a telephone conversation today with Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the recent successful visit of the Pakistan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat, which would pave the way for the two sides to explore mutually beneficial avenues for cooperation.

He also reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman and requested him to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Sultan as well as the brotherly people of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his remarks, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Foreign Office PM Shehbaz Sharif Haitham bin Tariq Pakistan Oman ties

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Oman

BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal unhurt in blast near Quetta rally

IMF’s RSF: Pakistan to get $1.3bn in tranches

Massive fire continues to rage near oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area

No anti-terror decisions without provincial consultation: Naqvi

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Fatemi spotlights plight of under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians during meeting with UN chief

India in no position to champion minority rights: FO

Pakistan Airports Authority’s high-rise headquarters approved for Islamabad

Qatari business delegation to visit Pakistan after Eid

Read more stories