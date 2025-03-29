AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Airports Authority’s high-rise headquarters approved for Islamabad

BR Web Desk Published 29 Mar, 2025 05:37pm

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) is set to build a Ground + 25-storey headquarters in Blue Area, Islamabad.

In a Design Vetting Committee (DVC) meeting held today at the CDA Secretariat, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved the architectural design presented by M/s NESPAK.

The meeting, chaired by Member Planning & Design CDA, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Hafiz, was attended by senior PAA officials, including the Director Planning & Development, Additional Director ADP (M&E), and Deputy Director Architecture.

Covering 1,240,990 sq ft, the high-rise will feature six basements for parking and a central atrium extending from the ground floor to the rooftop.

Its curved architectural design, double-glazed curtain wall, and green courtyards reflect sustainability and innovation, setting a new benchmark for corporate infrastructure.

PAA Pakistan Airports Authority PAA Headquarters

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Airports Authority’s high-rise headquarters approved for Islamabad

IMF’s RSF: Pakistan to get $1.3bn in tranches

Massive fire continues to rage near oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area

No anti-terror decisions without provincial consultation: Naqvi

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Fatemi spotlights plight of under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians during meeting with UN chief

India in no position to champion minority rights: FO

Qatari business delegation to visit Pakistan after Eid

Pakistan’s Honda Atlas exports first fully assembled vehicles to Japan

Myanmar quake toll passes 1,000 as rescuers dig for survivors

Read more stories