AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China, EU discuss ‘level playing field’ on trade, EU’s Sefcovic says

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2025 10:30am

BEIJING: Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met visiting European Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic for a discussion that Sefcovic said on Saturday included a “level playing field” on trade.

China’s commerce ministry described the Friday meeting as a frank and pragmatic exchange of views.

Sefcovic posted on X that it was necessary to ensure the EU-China “relationship is based on a level playing field, in terms of trade flows as well as investment, with symmetrical markets opening”.

EU unveils critical material projects to cut China dependence

The Slovak commissioner also met with China’s economy tsar on Friday during his first trip to Beijing since being confirmed late last year.

Top officials in Beijing and Europe are looking for common ground despite long-running trade disputes as the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump threatens to upend transatlantic ties and global trade.

China European Union

Comments

200 characters

China, EU discuss ‘level playing field’ on trade, EU’s Sefcovic says

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Number of retail payments in single quarter crosses 2bn mark

Sugar prices: Dar asks PSMA to ensure ‘full compliance’ with deal

Myanmar quake death toll nears 700 as international aid starts to arrive

Anti-national narratives on media: Govt decides to launch aggressive response

Discos & KE: Consumers may get up to Rs4/unit relief in Apr bills

Chinese market: Govt to launch domestic green Sukuks, Panda Bond

Retrospective application from Jan 1: Agri tax will be levied from July 1

Fatemi urges US to view Pakistan sans any foreign or regional lens

Afghan Citizen Card holders: Preparations for repatriation completed

Read more stories