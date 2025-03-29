Afghan Citizen Card holders: Preparations for repatriation completed

ISLAMABAD: The government has completed preparations for the repatriation and mapping of Afghan Citizen Card holders who have been given a deadline of March 31 to leave the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the repatriation process, emphasising that the federal government is maintaining continuous coordination with provincial governments to ensure the smooth execution of the plan.

The federal government has pledged full support to the provinces in carrying out the process.

Deadline fast approaching: Efforts to deport approx 0.8m illegal Afghans geared-up

A committee has been established based on recommendations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the meeting, officials confirmed that all arrangements for the repatriation are in place. A door-to-door awareness campaign is ongoing on, and the mapping of Afghan Citizen Card holders has been completed.

Additionally, provisions for holding centres, food, and healthcare facilities have been arranged to assist those returning.

To address any issues during the repatriation process, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry will be visiting provinces.

Minister Naqvi also directed authorities to ensure that Afghan nationals are treated with respect throughout the process.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Federal Secretary for Interior, the Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and SAFRON, chief secretaries and inspectors general (IGs) of all provinces, the director general of FIA, the IG of Islamabad Police, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, the Coordinator of the National Action Plan, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Law, and security agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025