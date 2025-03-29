AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-29

Afghan Citizen Card holders: Preparations for repatriation completed

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2025 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: The government has completed preparations for the repatriation and mapping of Afghan Citizen Card holders who have been given a deadline of March 31 to leave the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting to review the repatriation process, emphasising that the federal government is maintaining continuous coordination with provincial governments to ensure the smooth execution of the plan.

The federal government has pledged full support to the provinces in carrying out the process.

Deadline fast approaching: Efforts to deport approx 0.8m illegal Afghans geared-up

A committee has been established based on recommendations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the meeting, officials confirmed that all arrangements for the repatriation are in place. A door-to-door awareness campaign is ongoing on, and the mapping of Afghan Citizen Card holders has been completed.

Additionally, provisions for holding centres, food, and healthcare facilities have been arranged to assist those returning.

To address any issues during the repatriation process, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry will be visiting provinces.

Minister Naqvi also directed authorities to ensure that Afghan nationals are treated with respect throughout the process.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Federal Secretary for Interior, the Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and SAFRON, chief secretaries and inspectors general (IGs) of all provinces, the director general of FIA, the IG of Islamabad Police, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, the Coordinator of the National Action Plan, and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Law, and security agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ali Amin Gandapur Mohsin Naqvi Afghan Citizen Card holders

Comments

200 characters

Afghan Citizen Card holders: Preparations for repatriation completed

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Number of retail payments in single quarter crosses 2bn mark

Sugar prices: Dar asks PSMA to ensure ‘full compliance’ with deal

Anti-national narratives on media: Govt decide to launch aggressive response

Discos & KE: Consumers may get up to Rs4/unit relief in Apr bills

Chinese market: Govt to launch domestic green Sukuks, Panda Bond

Retrospective application from Jan 1: Agri tax will be levied from July 1

Fatemi urges US to view Pakistan sans any foreign or regional lens

Duty-free import of ‘Land Cruiser’ vehicles by FC KP: MoI may scrap proposal after IMF curbs

Read more stories