JI demands action against illegal constructions

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi has raised serious concerns over the unchecked rise of illegal constructions in the city, calling for an urgent action against those involved.

In a letter to the Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), opposition leader in the City Council, Saifuddin Advocate, highlighted the severe consequences of unauthorized developments and the alleged nexus between corrupt officials and the builders.

Saifuddin pointed out that illegal high-rises and commercial structures, reportedly worth trillions, are exacerbating the city’s electricity, gas, water, sewerage, and parking crises. He expressed concerns over black money and tax evasion linked to these constructions, emphasizing that such activities are thriving due to the alleged collusion between builders and SBCA officials.

The JI leader urged authorities to launch strict legal action against corrupt elements within the SBCA and prosecute those responsible for unauthorized developments. He also recommended greater involvement of local government bodies, including union councils and town administrations, in overseeing new construction projects.

Furthermore, he demanded access to records of cases filed against illegal constructions in the past year to ensure accountability and transparency in the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025