AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-29

Punjab’s Ramazan Nigheban Package and Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars: a model of public service

Azma Bokhari Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 03:08am

As the holy month of Ramazan, filled with blessings and mercy, nears its conclusion, the Punjab government remains steadfast in its mission to provide maximum relief to citizens. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial administration has worked tirelessly to ensure quality facilities and affordable essentials for the public during this sacred month.

Historically, Ramazan in Punjab — like elsewhere — has been marked by steep price hikes and shortages of essential items. However, this year, the Chief Minister and her team have rewritten that narrative. Across neighbourhoods and markets, citizens are acknowledging, many for the first time, that the prices of groceries, fruits, and vegetables have remained stable, with ample supplies available at reasonable rates.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, her cabinet, and district administrations across Punjab have personally monitored Ramazan bazaars and general markets to inspect the quality and pricing of goods. When the province’s chief executive actively engages on the ground to deliver relief to the common citizen, the impact is tangible.

People are not only experiencing this relief first-hand but are also openly expressing gratitude for a government that prioritizes action over hollow promises. For Maryam Nawaz, governance is not about grand slogans or empty philosophies—it is about grassroots work and delivering real benefits to the people.

This year, the Punjab government introduced two landmark programes: the Ramazan Nigheban Package and the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars. Unlike previous years, when only a handful of subsidized items were available in Ramazan bazaars—often leading to long queues for flour and sugar — this year’s Sahulat Bazaars ensured a seamless experience.

A total of 80 Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars were established across Punjab, offering not only flour and sugar but also a wide range of essentials in abundant quantities. Over 12 million people have benefited from these bazaars, with no shortages or chaotic lines reported.

Building on last year’s success of doorstep ration delivery, the Punjab government this year distributed Rs. 10,000 per family to 3 million deserving households under the Nigheban Package.

The transparent disbursement of Rs. 30 billion in aid—without political favouritism or bureaucratic delays—stands as a testament to the administration’s efficiency.

Eligible families registered through a merit-based system, with no interference from political representatives. This dignified approach ensured that aid reached those who truly needed it.

While Punjab’s initiatives set a benchmark, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Ramazan relief efforts tell a different story. The KP cabinet approved a Rs. 10 billion Ramazan package only midway through Ramazan, with funds allegedly distributed among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members and loyalists. Reports suggest that ordinary citizens in KP received no substantial relief, exposing the disparity between claims of “change” and actual governance.

Under Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Punjab has launched over 80 public welfare projects without a single allegation of corruption — a rarity in Pakistan’s political landscape. This reflects a governance model rooted in integrity, public service, and accountability. When leaders prioritize people’s welfare, manage public funds transparently, and uphold merit, the results speak for themselves.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has redefined public service in Punjab, setting a new standard for proactive and compassionate governance. The overwhelming public appreciation for the Ramazan initiatives underscores their success.

As the province looks ahead, people are optimistic that this momentum of service and relief will continue over the next four years. For now, Ramazan 2025 in Punjab will be remembered not just as a month of spiritual reflection but as a milestone in people-centred governance.

In the words of a citizen:

“When intentions are pure and leadership is committed, even the toughest challenges turn into opportunities for service.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azma Bokhari

The writer is Minister for Information & Culture, government of Punjab

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ramazan Nigheban Package

Comments

200 characters

Punjab’s Ramazan Nigheban Package and Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars: a model of public service

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Number of retail payments in single quarter crosses 2bn mark

Sugar prices: Dar asks PSMA to ensure ‘full compliance’ with deal

Anti-national narratives on media: Govt decide to launch aggressive response

Discos & KE: Consumers may get up to Rs4/unit relief in Apr bills

Chinese market: Govt to launch domestic green Sukuks, Panda Bond

Retrospective application from Jan 1: Agri tax will be levied from July 1

Fatemi urges US to view Pakistan sans any foreign or regional lens

Afghan Citizen Card holders: Preparations for repatriation completed

Duty-free import of ‘Land Cruiser’ vehicles by FC KP: MoI may scrap proposal after IMF curbs

Read more stories