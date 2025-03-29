‘Filling Hearts’ initiative: PepsiCo advancing food security efforts

ISLAMABAD: PepsiCo Pakistan is advancing its food security efforts this Ramazan through the “Filling Hearts” initiative, marking a significant milestone of 2 million meals distributed since the programme’s inception. This year, the company will provide 750,000+ meals near its operational sites across Punjab, continuing its collaborative efforts with PepsiCo Foundation – the company’s philanthropic arm – to support underserved communities during the holy month.

This year’s programme emerges from a substantial foundation of community support, including over 7 million meals previously distributed through the “Millions of Meals” programmes. Filling Hearts is part of a long-term approach to addressing food security challenges in Pakistan, which spans immediate relief and explores sustainable community support strategies.

“At PepsiCo Pakistan, #InWithForPakistan is more than a hashtag – it’s our operational philosophy,” said Khurram Shah, Director of Corporate Affairs. “Our Filling Hearts initiative represents our continuous journey of standing alongside local communities, understanding their challenges, and supporting their aspirations. This year, a special focus of our food drive has been creating meaningful moments for families, particularly during “RozaKushai” - a memorable rite of passage when children break their first fast.”

The initiative is part of a broader strategy that includes comprehensive programmes like She Feeds the World, which has been instrumental in supporting women farmers, introducing sustainable agricultural practices, and building community resilience. Through these efforts, PepsiCo has been exploring ways to address the root causes of food insecurity by supporting local agricultural ecosystems and creating economic opportunities.

“Our approach to food security recognizes that sustainable solutions require multi-dimensional interventions,” said Hatim Khan, Senior Director of International Programmes at the PepsiCo Foundation. “Beyond immediate relief, we’re focused on programmes that empower communities, create economic opportunities, and build resilience for the future.”

This year’s Ramazan campaign supports communities across multiple countries, with PepsiCo teams in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, UAE, Turkey, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Ivory Coast engaging in similar community support activities.

