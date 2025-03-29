AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-29

Meezan Bank, ICAP sign LOI to establish Centre for Islamic Finance

Published 29 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: Meezan Bank and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on the establishment of a Centre for Islamic Finance. This initiative aims to strengthen the Islamic banking and finance industry by enhancing professional capacity through education, training, and certification programmes. Through this collaboration, the Bank aims to develop a well-trained and skilled workforce for the Islamic finance industry.

Recognizing the growing demand for expertise in Islamic banking and finance, ICAP has partnered with Meezan Bank to create a dedicated platform catering to auditors, accountants, regulators, and individuals aspiring to enter the Islamic finance sector. This initiative will particularly benefit auditors by equipping them with specialized training in Shariah-compliant financial practices, regulatory requirements, and ethical auditing standards, enabling them to perform more robust assessments in the Islamic banking domain.

The Centre for Islamic Finance will offer specialized educational programmes, professional training, and certification courses designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge in Islamic banking and finance. By leveraging the combined expertise of ICAP and Meezan Bank, this initiative seeks to bridge the knowledge gap and contribute to the sector’s overall growth.

