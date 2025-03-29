Energy sector: Minister, Danish envoy agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with Jako bLinulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, on Friday at the Petroleum Division.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with special emphasis on mining sector and technological collaboration.

The meeting highlighted the critical role of Danish expertise in Pakistan’s mining and mineral development sector. In particular, the contributions of FL Smidth, a global leader in sustainable mining technology and equipment, were recognized for their potential to modernise Pakistan’s mining operations. FL Smidth’s advanced solutions in cement production, mineral processing, and decarbonisation align with Pakistan’s goals of increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impact in its extractive industries.

Minister Malik expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in leveraging Danish technology and investment to optimise resource extraction and processing as the country has significant mineral reserves.

The minister extended his full support and offered the government’s good offices to facilitate Danish investment and technology transfer in Pakistan’s growing mining sector. He further emphasised the government’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment and invited Danish companies, including FLSmidth, to explore partnerships with Pakistani firms during the Pakistani Minerals Investment Forum happening on April 8-9,2025.

The ambassador reaffirmed Denmark’s support for Pakistan’s energy transition and industrial growth. He enlightened that Denmark is looking forward to Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. FLSmidth will be launching a training programme named BRIMM (Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining) under which hundred Pakistani Engineers will be provided training.

FL Smidth has already entered into five partnership agreements in minerals sector of Pakistan. He noted that Danish companies are eager to share their expertise in green mining solutions, automation, and digitalization to help Pakistan achieve its economic and environmental objectives.

Danish shipping company MAERSK has already committed to invest $2 billion dollars in deep sea port and will be working for ship recycling and ship refuelling with green ammonia.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to facilitate further engagement between Pakistani stakeholders and Danish technology providers, with FL Smidth playing a pivotal role in advancing modern mining practices in Pakistan.

