AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-29

CM hails police for arresting gang-rape suspects

Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2025 02:58am

LAHORE: “Incidents of rape against women are absolutely unacceptable,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating Faisalabad Police on arresting within a few hours the accused of gang rape during an incident of robbery in Faisalabad. She added, “Incidents of rape are shameful, effective steps are indispensable for justice.” She said “We are taking all possible steps to protect women and children.”

Madam Chief Minister herself kept monitoring the operation until arrest of the accused. She thanked Allah Almighty on success of the operation in a minimum possible time, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict punishment of the accused responsible for the heartbreaking incident. She also directed to ensure early arrest of the two associates of the accused Ali Sher.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

police Maryam Nawaz Sharif gang rape suspects

Comments

200 characters

CM hails police for arresting gang-rape suspects

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Number of retail payments in single quarter crosses 2bn mark

Sugar prices: Dar asks PSMA to ensure ‘full compliance’ with deal

Anti-national narratives on media: Govt decide to launch aggressive response

Discos & KE: Consumers may get up to Rs4/unit relief in Apr bills

Chinese market: Govt to launch domestic green Sukuks, Panda Bond

Retrospective application from Jan 1: Agri tax will be levied from July 1

Fatemi urges US to view Pakistan sans any foreign or regional lens

Afghan Citizen Card holders: Preparations for repatriation completed

Duty-free import of ‘Land Cruiser’ vehicles by FC KP: MoI may scrap proposal after IMF curbs

Read more stories