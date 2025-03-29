CM hails police for arresting gang-rape suspects

LAHORE: “Incidents of rape against women are absolutely unacceptable,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating Faisalabad Police on arresting within a few hours the accused of gang rape during an incident of robbery in Faisalabad. She added, “Incidents of rape are shameful, effective steps are indispensable for justice.” She said “We are taking all possible steps to protect women and children.”

Madam Chief Minister herself kept monitoring the operation until arrest of the accused. She thanked Allah Almighty on success of the operation in a minimum possible time, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict punishment of the accused responsible for the heartbreaking incident. She also directed to ensure early arrest of the two associates of the accused Ali Sher.

