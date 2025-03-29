AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Ombudsman disposes of 226,000 complaints

FAISALABAD: Secretariat of the Federal Ombudsman disposed of a record 226,000 complaints during this year which also passed on relief of Rs.8 billion to the complainants.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & industry (FCCI), Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi said that 100 percent complaints have been resolved within 60 days while the outreach of this institution has also been enhanced to the far-flung areas. He said that 13 other ombudsmen are also operating in Pakistan but they handled 60,000 complaints collectively whereas Federal Ombudsman Office alone disposed of 226,000 complaints relating to 212 federal institutions.

“The number of complaints is expected to jump to 270,000 by the end of this year”, he said and added that individual complaints are immediately investigated and settled. About “system” related complaints, he said that in order to streamline the “systems” of different departments, his office has also prepared 80 comprehensive reports free of cost and presented the same to the government for its implementation.

