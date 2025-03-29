Punjab CM holds special meeting on AIDS at Taunsa

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday chaired a special meeting to review reasons for the alleged spread of AIDS in tehsil Taunsa.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to not only determine causes of the spread of AIDS, but also identify people responsible for this criminal negligence. She directed to establish a joint mission of the UNICEF, WHO and Punjab Health Department to trace history of the affected children from April 07 to 14, and to conduct screening of the households in the affected areas.

She said, “The joint mission will present suggestions for the prevention and control of AIDS.”

She directed the relevant authorities to take effective measures for the protection of population at risk in the area, and sought from them an effective operational plan for the purpose. On her direction, special centers for the treatment of AIDS have been set up in Taunsa Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and other medical centers.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to provide completely free treatment to AIDS-affected children in the area, and said, “No shortcoming or negligence in their treatment will be tolerated.”

Moreover, the CM, while appreciating police on arresting the accused of Gang Rape during robbery in Faisalabad said, “Incidents of rape against women are absolutely unacceptable.”

She added, “Incidents of rape are shameful, effective steps are indispensable for justice. We are taking all possible steps to protect women and children.”

The Chief Minister herself kept monitoring the operation until arrest of the accused. She thanked Almighty on success of the operation in a minimum possible time, and directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict punishment of the accused responsible for the heartbreaking incident. She also directed to ensure early arrest of the two associates of the accused Ali Sher.

