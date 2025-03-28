AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat down 8-9 cents, corn down 3-4, soy down 2-3

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 07:59pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Wheat - Down 8 to 9 cents per bushel

Wheat futures hit a seven-month low as traders focused on sluggish exports and rain relief in parts of the U.S. Plains.

Forecast rain for the U.S. and Russian wheat belts and a low volume of U.S. wheat export sales reported on Thursday have helped push wheat futures lower.

A U.S.-backed deal this week aimed at a ceasefire in the Black Sea has also weighed on wheat markets by raising the prospect of smoother exports from Russia and Ukraine.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat futures were last down 9 cents to $5.23 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 13-1/2 cents to $5.52-3/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat was last down 9 cents to $5.79-1/2 per bushel.

Wheat futures dip on favourable weather

Corn - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel

Corn futures slipped on selling pressure and expectations of increased U.S. planting this year.

U.S. farmers will plant 94.361 million acres with corn this year, up from 90.594 million in 2024, according to an average of analysts polled by Reuters before the USDA publication.

Markets were subdued this week before broad tariffs promised by U.S. President Donald Trump from April 2, as well as proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s planting report will be issued together with quarterly estimates of U.S. grain stocks in one of the most closely watched data releases of the year for grain markets.

CBOT May corn was last down 4-3/4 cents to $4.45-1/4 bushel.

Soybeans - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Soybeans futures fell under pressure from a bumper Brazilian soybean crop while the previous day’s rally in soyoil petered out.

Brazil’s farmers are expected to reap a record 172.1 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2024/2025 season, consultancy Agroconsult forecast on Thursday, putting attention back on a bumper crop in the top soybean exporter.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 3-1/2 cents to $10.13-1/4 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans US soybeans wheat crop corn prices corn crops

Comments

200 characters

Wheat down 8-9 cents, corn down 3-4, soy down 2-3

Govt requests Nepra to reduce power tariffs by Rs1.71/unit

Pakistan set to unlock $2.3bn under EFF & RSF, says IMF spokesperson

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Record run continues, gold price per tola gains Rs2,380 in Pakistan

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

Oil set to rise for third week on Venezuela, Iran pressure

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

IMF allows govt to cut power tariff

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Read more stories