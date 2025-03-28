AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sami Ul Hasan steps down as PCB Communications Director

BR Web Desk Published 28 Mar, 2025 06:00pm

Sami Ul Hasan Burney has stepped down as Director of Media and Communications of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the cricket board confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, the PCB said that Sami had informed the board in December last year of his intention to conclude his tenure following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“It has been a privilege to serve the PCB for the second time and contribute to its growth during a transformative period,” Sami said in a statement.

“I step away with immense satisfaction, knowing that the Media, Communications and Digital team has evolved into one of the most respected and highly professional departments. Seeing the department and its talented individuals flourish has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my time here.

Sami had rejoined the PCB in March 2019 after spending 13 years with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai, with his last assignment being Head of Media and Communications. Prior to his time with the sport’s governing body, he served as the PCB’s General Manager – Media from 2002 to 2004, following a 14-year career as a cricket correspondent for the Dawn newspaper.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed extended gratitude to Sami for his dedication and professionalism and wish him success in his future endeavors.

“Sami has been an important member of the PCB’s executive team, bringing vast experience and expertise to the organisation. His contributions in shaping modern communication strategies, strengthening media relations and elevating the digital landscape have been invaluable,” he said.

Under his leadership, the Media, Communications and Digital department has played a key role in significantly enhancing the PCB’s engagement with stakeholders - both locally and globally - most notably in the lead up to and during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Sumair added.

PCB Sami ul Hasan Director Media and Communications

Comments

200 characters

Sami Ul Hasan steps down as PCB Communications Director

IMF allows govt to cut power tariff

Pakistan set to unlock $2.3bn under EFF & RSF, says IMF spokesperson

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Record run continues, gold price per tola gains Rs2,380 in Pakistan

Strong earthquake strikes Myanmar, buildings collapse in Mandalay, witnesses say

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

Oil set to rise for third week on Venezuela, Iran pressure

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Read more stories