Sami Ul Hasan steps down as PCB Communications Director

Sami Ul Hasan Burney has stepped down as Director of Media and Communications of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the cricket board confirmed on Friday.

In a statement, the PCB said that Sami had informed the board in December last year of his intention to conclude his tenure following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“It has been a privilege to serve the PCB for the second time and contribute to its growth during a transformative period,” Sami said in a statement.

“I step away with immense satisfaction, knowing that the Media, Communications and Digital team has evolved into one of the most respected and highly professional departments. Seeing the department and its talented individuals flourish has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my time here.

Sami had rejoined the PCB in March 2019 after spending 13 years with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai, with his last assignment being Head of Media and Communications. Prior to his time with the sport’s governing body, he served as the PCB’s General Manager – Media from 2002 to 2004, following a 14-year career as a cricket correspondent for the Dawn newspaper.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed extended gratitude to Sami for his dedication and professionalism and wish him success in his future endeavors.

“Sami has been an important member of the PCB’s executive team, bringing vast experience and expertise to the organisation. His contributions in shaping modern communication strategies, strengthening media relations and elevating the digital landscape have been invaluable,” he said.

Under his leadership, the Media, Communications and Digital department has played a key role in significantly enhancing the PCB’s engagement with stakeholders - both locally and globally - most notably in the lead up to and during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Sumair added.