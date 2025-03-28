AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan set to unlock $2.3bn under EFF & RSF, says IMF spokesperson

BR Web Desk Published 28 Mar, 2025 02:50pm

Pakistan will gain access to a total of $2.3 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) following the Staff-Level Agreements (SLA), IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said.

Responding to queries in a scheduled press briefing on Thursday, Kozack said that on September 25 2024, the IMF’s Executive Board approved a $7 billion 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

“The first review mission took place recently and a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) was reached on March 25, 2025. In addition to reaching a SLA on the EFF arrangement for the first review, there was also a SLA reached on the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) on March 25,” Kozack said on Thursday.

“Under the EFF, once approved by the IMF Executive Board, would enable Pakistan to have access to about $1 billion in disbursement.

“For the RSF, over the length of the arrangement, the SLA references an amount of $1.3 billion and that access would be over the life of the RSF delivered in tranches,” she said.

On Tuesday, the IMF staff reached a deal with Pakistan for a new $1.3 billion arrangement and also agreed on the first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout programme.

Pending IMF’s Executive Board approval, Islamabad can unlock the $1.3 billion under a new climate resilience loan programme spanning 28 months.

It will also free $1 billion for Pakistan under the $7 billion bailout programme, which would bring those disbursements to $2 billion.

The development came after an IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, held discussions during a February 24-March 14, 2025 mission to Karachi and Islamabad, and later virtually.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on the EFF in the amount equivalent to SDR 5,320 million (or about $7 billion) on July 12, 2024, which was later approved by the IMF’s Executive Board in the last week of September.

Analysts believe the IMF programme is crucial as it gives the government a roadmap for economic reforms while providing a cushion to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

IMF IMF programme IMF loan IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA Julie Kozack IMF EFF IMF RSF

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan set to unlock $2.3bn under EFF & RSF, says IMF spokesperson

Govt requests Nepra to reduce power tariffs by Rs1.71/unit

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Record run continues, gold price per tola gains Rs2,380 in Pakistan

Strong earthquake strikes Myanmar, buildings collapse in Mandalay, witnesses say

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

Oil retreats amid tariff worries, set for third week of gains on supply woes

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Read more stories