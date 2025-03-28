AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Markets

South Korean shares set to snap three-week rally on US tariffs

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 42.77 points, or 1.64%, at 2,564.38
Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 10:00am

SEOUL: und-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares hit over 1-month high on chip, battery boost

  • South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Friday and were set for their first weekly decline in a month as chip and auto makers dropped on US tariff worries.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 42.77 points, or 1.64%, at 2,564.38 as of 0111 GMT.

  • The KOSPI has fallen 2.9% this week after three weeks of gains.

  • South Korea’s exports likely rose for a second straight month in March on a growth in chip sales, a Reuters poll found, but economists warned of weakening momentum due to US tariffs.

  • The fresh US tariffs on automobiles will kick in next week, while President Donald Trump threatened duties on chip imports and reciprocal tariffs on major trading partners.

  • Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.94% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.72%.

  • Hyundai Motor shed 4% and sister automaker Kia slid 2.96%.

  • Steel manufacturers, e-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers also fell.

  • Of the total 936 traded issues, 126 advanced and 773 declined.

  • Foreigners net sold South Korean shares worth 293.5 billion won ($200.4 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,465.6 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% lower than Thursday’s close at 1,464.7.

  • In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 106.74.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 2.628%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.839%.

