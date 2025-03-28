AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, New Zealand dollars slip ahead of US inflation test

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 09:53am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped on Friday, with their near-term fortunes depending on a US inflation reading that could show price pressures there remain elevated amid a global trade war.

There was little reaction to the announcement from Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a national election on May 3, launching a five-week campaign on the promises of more tax cuts and cost-of-living relief.

The Aussie eased 0.2% to $0.6292, having eked out a small gain of 0.1% overnight.

It was set for a weekly rise of 0.4%, having traded within some narrow ranges between $0.6260 and $0.6330. For the first quarter, it is up 1.9%.

The kiwi dollar also fell 0.2% to $0.5725, after rising 0.2% overnight.

It was headed for a small dip of 0.1% for the week, with resistance at $0.5760. For the quarter, it is up 2.6%.

The two Antipodeans - often sold as proxies for global risk - have held up surprisingly well this week when global stocks tumbled after US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on auto imports.

“(For AUD), a corrective recovery to the 0.6440-0.6630 area during the month ahead is possible given the market’s recent disenchantment with the US dollar,” said Imre Speizer, a strategist at Westpac, in a note to clients.

“In addition, sentiment regarding China’s economic outlook is stabilising, and officials have announced further measures to stimulate consumption.”

Australia, NZ dollars regain composure after wobble on US tariffs

Traders are now looking ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation - Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index - later today where forecasts are centred on a monthly rise of 0.3% in the core measure.

An upward surprise will put the Fed in a tricky spot, with Trump’s tariffs threatening economic growth but stoking inflation.

Next week is shaping up to be a big one for the Aussie.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to hold rates steady at 4.1% on Tuesday, although some analysts had expected it to soften its hawkish guidance, paving way for a move in May.

Swaps imply a 64% probability that the RBA will cut in May.

Rates are seen falling to 3.4% by the end of the year, equivalent to fewer than three rate cuts.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, New Zealand dollars slip ahead of US inflation test

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

Read more stories