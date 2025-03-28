Japan’s Nikkei falls to 2-week low as automakers track US peers lower

Japan’s Nikkei average fell to a two-week low on Friday in a broad sell-off, with automakers tracking losses of their Wall Street counterparts, as concerns over the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs weighed.

As of 0207 GMT, the Nikkei was down 831 points, or 2.2%, at 36,968.86, its lowest level since March 14.

The index was pulled down by a majority of stocks going ex-dividend, resulting in a loss of around 300 points, strategists said.

The broader Topix slipped 2.28% to 2,751.26. “Uncertainties about the impact of the US tariff plans weighed on sentiment,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

Automakers Toyota Motor slumped 4.54%, while Honda Motor dropped 4.7%. Both followed the overnight declines of General Motors and Ford.

Earlier this week, Trump declared his plan to implement a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, effective from April 3, while the duty on auto parts begins on May 3.

Investors also braced for a wave of reciprocal tariffs that Trump plans to unveil on Wednesday, although he has hinted there may be room for flexibility.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the brokerage sector falling 4.4% to be the worst performer. Nomura Holdings dropped 4.73%, making it the worst performer in the Nikkei.

The transport index lost 3.9%.

Japanese stocks face major foreign fund outflow ahead of US tariffs

“Even value shares, which had been supporting local equities, fell today because investors had secured dividend payouts by Thursday,” said Fujiwara.

Thursday was the last day to secure dividend payouts for companies with a fiscal year ending in March.

Investors scooped up value shares, which pay higher dividends than growth stocks.

Banking shares declined, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipping 2.82%, 3.99% and 3.2%, respectively.