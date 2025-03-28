AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls to 2-week low as automakers track US peers lower

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 09:49am

Japan’s Nikkei average fell to a two-week low on Friday in a broad sell-off, with automakers tracking losses of their Wall Street counterparts, as concerns over the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs weighed.

As of 0207 GMT, the Nikkei was down 831 points, or 2.2%, at 36,968.86, its lowest level since March 14.

The index was pulled down by a majority of stocks going ex-dividend, resulting in a loss of around 300 points, strategists said.

The broader Topix slipped 2.28% to 2,751.26. “Uncertainties about the impact of the US tariff plans weighed on sentiment,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

Automakers Toyota Motor slumped 4.54%, while Honda Motor dropped 4.7%. Both followed the overnight declines of General Motors and Ford.

Earlier this week, Trump declared his plan to implement a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, effective from April 3, while the duty on auto parts begins on May 3.

Investors also braced for a wave of reciprocal tariffs that Trump plans to unveil on Wednesday, although he has hinted there may be room for flexibility.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the brokerage sector falling 4.4% to be the worst performer. Nomura Holdings dropped 4.73%, making it the worst performer in the Nikkei.

The transport index lost 3.9%.

Japanese stocks face major foreign fund outflow ahead of US tariffs

“Even value shares, which had been supporting local equities, fell today because investors had secured dividend payouts by Thursday,” said Fujiwara.

Thursday was the last day to secure dividend payouts for companies with a fiscal year ending in March.

Investors scooped up value shares, which pay higher dividends than growth stocks.

Banking shares declined, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipping 2.82%, 3.99% and 3.2%, respectively.

Nikkei Nikkei index Japanese stocks

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls to 2-week low as automakers track US peers lower

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

Read more stories