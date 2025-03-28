AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BR Research

Breathing crisis: Pakistan’s air quality challenge

BR Research Published 28 Mar, 2025 06:49am

The “2024 World Air Quality Report” provides a stark and concerning picture of air quality in Pakistan, positioning the country as one of the most severely polluted globally. With Pakistan ranked as the 3rd most polluted country and Islamabad identified as the 5th most polluted capital city worldwide, the report underscores an urgent environmental and public health crisis that warrants immediate and sustained action.

The State of Global Air (SoGA) 2024 report further highlights the severe health impacts of air pollution in Pakistan, revealing an alarming total of 256,000 deaths attributed to air pollution in 2021 alone. Particularly distressing is the impact on children under five years old, with air pollution resulting in 68,100 deaths within this vulnerable group.

The report reveals particularly troubling details about city-specific pollution, highlighting Lahore’s alarming milestone of exceeding an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 100 µg/m³, a first in six years. Islamabad, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar also recorded significant increases in pollution levels, reflecting widespread urban deterioration of air quality. The severity intensifies during winter months due to agricultural stubble burning, temperature inversions, and cultural events, exacerbating the already critical pollution levels.

The prominence of particulate matter (PM2.5) as a leading pollutant in Pakistan accentuates the multifaceted nature of this challenge, with sources ranging from vehicular emissions and industrial activities to household practices like cooking with solid fuels. Household air pollution remains a pressing issue, significantly harming the health of young children and older adults, particularly in low-income settings.

Critically, while both reports commendably highlight issues and suggest valuable solutions—such as expanding air quality monitoring, enforcing stricter emission standards, promoting cleaner industrial technologies, and transitioning to renewable energy—they do not deeply address the structural barriers to implementation in Pakistan. For instance, governmental policies frequently fail due to enforcement gaps, corruption, and lack of political will, especially concerning powerful industrial and agricultural lobbies.

The reports also briefly touch upon community-driven monitoring initiatives. However, they underplay the importance of systematically integrating these community efforts with governmental mechanisms. In a country facing significant resource constraints, leveraging community participation not only enhances data collection but also fosters public ownership of environmental issues, potentially driving more effective grassroots advocacy.

Furthermore, the suggested solutions, while comprehensive, must recognize local economic realities. Transitioning industries and agriculture to cleaner practices demands substantial financial investment and infrastructural support, which requires coordinated international assistance and local government incentives. The reports could benefit from a deeper exploration of economically viable pathways tailored specifically for resource-limited settings like Pakistan.

The SoGA 2024 report positions Pakistan within a broader regional context, sharing the air pollution crisis with its South Asian neighbors like India and Bangladesh, yet the specific burden in Pakistan remains significant enough to warrant immediate and comprehensive intervention. Ultimately, both the SoGA 2024 and the 2024 World Air Quality Report underline air pollution in Pakistan as not merely an environmental issue but a critical public health priority demanding targeted, effective, and sustainable solutions. Addressing the root causes of persistent pollution requires an even more nuanced approach, accounting for local governance structures, and economic constraints, and actively fostering stronger community-government collaboration.

Comments

