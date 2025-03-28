SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasised the need for achieving economic stability while expressing optimism that this would be the final loan programme.

About his government’s economic reforms, he said that the national kitty received Rs34 billion over the last three weeks as a result of the government’s efforts to expedite tax cases that had been pending in tribunals for the last several years.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Prime Minister Digital Youth Hub, he reiterated his government’s resolve to equip the youth with cutting-edge technological skills, highlighting their crucial contribution to the country’s growth and overall prosperity.

He said that all essential resources would be ensured to provide the best training opportunities to facilitate the youngsters to become a valuable member of the society.

“During my terms as Chief Minister Punjab, I distributed 400,000 laptops among students who had excelled in their schools and colleges. This was the initiative which I diligently pursued,” he added.

He said that young people are both a challenge and a huge opportunity, saying the youngsters could significantly contribute to the development of the country if they were imparted training in information technology and cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-driven (AI) technologies.

He opined that if given the right opportunity and training, the youth could play a crucial role in making the country one of the world’s most prosperous economies.

“Youth are the biggest assets of Pakistan, and we can serve this great asset by equipping them with the best state-of-the-art technologies,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, the chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme, said that the government is creating new opportunities to empower the youth.

He stated that the PM Digital Hub would benefit the youth in a variety of sectors, including sports, tourism, IT, the green economy, and others.

Sharmila Rasool, deputy representative for Programs at United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan, termed the initiative as a beacon of opportunity and hope.

She highlighted that the programme would significantly contribute to empower youngster, turning them into resilient and productive members of the community.

Muhammad Yahya, the UN resident coordinator in Pakistan, said that the Digital Youth Hub was established to empower young people to discover their potential, marking the beginning of Pakistan’s journey towards development and prosperity.

Dr Naveed Sherwani, chairman of Global Semiconductor Group, urged both private and public sectors to train the youth in modern technology so that they can contribute to the country’s development.

