AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-28

Eight killed in several attacks in Balochistan

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

QUETTA: At least eight people have been killed in multiple attacks in southwestern Pakistan, police said Thursday, with assailants targeting bus passengers based on their ethnicity and security forces.

Pakistan has been battling a separatist insurgency in Balochistan for decades, where militants target state forces, foreign nationals and non-locals in the mineral-rich southwestern province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

“Terrorists have targeted passenger buses and security officials in multiple districts of Balochistan, killing at least five non-local passengers and a security official,” a senior provincial police official told AFP early Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The incident took place in the coastal town of Pasni in Gwadar district — home to massive Chinese infrastructures projects attracting workers from all of Pakistan’s provinces.

“Dozens of militants” have “stopped passenger buses and identified non-local travellers”, the official added.

They carried out the overnight attacks in several districts after taking control of major highways and setting up posts to search vehicles, the official said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement the attacks were “a cowardly act” and “a crime against humanity”.

“Targeting travellers by identifying them is barbaric and brutal”, he added.

On Thursday afternoon, an improvised explosive device planted on a motorcycle detonated near a police vehicle in a busy market in provincial capital Quetta.

“Two civilians were killed and 17 people wounded”, Muhammad Baloch, a senior police official, told AFP.

Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, confirmed the death toll.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killings in Balochistan, where separatists have increased their attacks on security forces and non-locals in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, ethnic Baloch separatists attacked a train with 450 passengers on board, sparking a two-day siege during which dozens of people were killed.

Days later, at least five paramilitaries were killed in a suicide bombing.

Both assaults were claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army.

The group also launched coordinated attacks last year that included taking control of a major highway and shooting dead travellers from other ethnic groups, stunning the country.

The militants have additionally targeted energy projects with foreign financing — most notably from China — accusing outsiders of exploiting the resource-rich region while excluding residents in the poorest part of Pakistan.

Balochistan interior minister BLA terrorists attack Balochistan Police Mohsin Naqvi bus passengers

Comments

200 characters

Eight killed in several attacks in Balochistan

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories