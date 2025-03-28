Pakistan, Uzbekistan set to enhance digital partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan are set to enhance their digital partnership, with discussions focusing on expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, digital services, and technology ventures.

Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, met with Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja to explore avenues for collaboration. The ambassador emphasized Uzbekistan’s strategic position as the hub of Central Asia, home to 18 million people.

The two sides discussed establishing a one-window system for all digital services, fostering a bilateral startup ecosystem, and encouraging venture capital investments in technology projects.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of digital skills training programs, particularly for women and youth, and strengthening educational collaboration through joint and exchange programs.

Both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in cybersecurity, with Pakistan highlighting its capabilities through institutions like NCERT and NTISB. The Uzbek envoy underscored the need for ministerial visits to strengthen ties and proposed signing agreements on emerging technologies.

Additionally, both nations reached a consensus on forming a Joint Working Group (JWG) for the IT and telecom sectors. The Ministry of IT has shared an action plan with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to advance cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The Federal Minister for IT expressed strong support for these initiatives, viewing Pakistan-Uzbekistan IT cooperation as full of opportunities.

He also stressed the importance of connectivity through the Wakhan Corridor and China’s Digital Silk Road, which could enhance low-latency digital services for Central Asian states.

Pakistan’s eight National Incubation Centers (NICs) were also highlighted as potential platforms for bilateral startup collaborations.

