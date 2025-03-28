AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
KP advisor sees violation of merit in recent promotions

Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif has strongly criticized the recent promotions in the federal bureaucracy, alleging a blatant disregard of merit.

He stated that the federal government has promoted incompetent officers while ignoring deserving and qualified officials. According to him, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have violated merit by promoting their favoured officers.

Barrister Dr Saif further claimed that promotions from Grade 19 to Grade 22 have been distributed among unqualified and preferred officers, sidelining senior and capable officials. He alleged that junior and incompetent officers were given precedence over more experienced and deserving candidates.

He asserted that the only criterion for promotion was suppressing Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Officers who supported the government’s authoritarian actions against PTI were rewarded with promotions, while those who refused to comply were deliberately overlooked.

Barrister Dr Saif further stated that, driven by animosity towards Imran Khan, the so-called ‘fake government’ has brought the bureaucracy to the brink of destruction. He warned that after controlling, efforts are now being made to exert influence over the bureaucracy as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

federal bureaucracy MERIT KPCM Advisor Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif

