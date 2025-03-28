AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Technology Print 2025-03-28

PM briefed: ‘Huawei to train 300,000 youth in essential IT skills by year-end’

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: As part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme to equip young people with critical digital skills, Huawei, a Chinese multinational corporation and technology company, will train 300,000 Pakistani youth in essential IT skills by the end of the year.

This was stated by Huawei chief executive officer (CEO) Ethan Sun, who along a five-member delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about the training programme aimed at empowering the youth with crucial digital skills.

The PM said the government is committed to equip the youth with essential IT skills to enhance job opportunities and boost IT exports by training youngsters in various tech fields.

He said the initiative not only reflects a strategic investment in the future workforce but also underscores the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in fostering economic growth.

Sharif said Huawei’s information communication technology (ICT) training programme will not only enhance IT exports but also generate job opportunities for youngsters.

In the briefing, the PM was informed about Huawei’s initiative to train 300,000 youngsters in IT sector.

It was said that 240,000 people would receive basic training, while 60,000 would participate in advanced technical training, with the programme anticipated to conclude by the year’s end.

The meeting was also informed that third-party validation would be conducted for the training programmes to ensure that they meet high standards of quality and effectiveness.

Additionally, the meeting was informed that Huawei, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), has introduced courses in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Cyber security across 15 Pakistani universities.

