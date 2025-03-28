AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-28

Floral exhibition at Shalimar Garden

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), the Horticulture Association of Pakistan on Thursday held the 157th floral exhibition at Shalimar Garden.

Since its inception in 1860, this annual event has been a fixture at Lahore’s renowned historical and recreational sites.

This year the organisers chose the historic Shalimar Garden as the venue, known for its cultural significance and scenic charm, aiming to provide easy access for citizens to enjoy its antiquity. Supported by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, the exhibition highlighted the garden’s historical beauty and cultural heritage.

The exhibition celebrated flowers, horticulture, perfumery and garden tourism, showcasing vibrant decorative flowers and rare plants and promoting environmental awareness and afforestation.

The event also emphasised the restoration efforts of Shalimar Garden in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

On this occasion, Abrar, head of the Horticulture Association of Pakistan, and Shaista from Millat Tractors, a sponsor, participated in the event, along with students from Government College and Aitchison College, who installed flower displays.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari, who was the chief guest, highlighted the exhibition’s role in preserving cultural heritage and promoting recreational opportunities for citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WCLA Shalimar Garden Horticulture Association of Pakistan floral exhibition

Comments

200 characters

Floral exhibition at Shalimar Garden

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories