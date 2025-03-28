LAHORE: In collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), the Horticulture Association of Pakistan on Thursday held the 157th floral exhibition at Shalimar Garden.

Since its inception in 1860, this annual event has been a fixture at Lahore’s renowned historical and recreational sites.

This year the organisers chose the historic Shalimar Garden as the venue, known for its cultural significance and scenic charm, aiming to provide easy access for citizens to enjoy its antiquity. Supported by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, the exhibition highlighted the garden’s historical beauty and cultural heritage.

The exhibition celebrated flowers, horticulture, perfumery and garden tourism, showcasing vibrant decorative flowers and rare plants and promoting environmental awareness and afforestation.

The event also emphasised the restoration efforts of Shalimar Garden in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

On this occasion, Abrar, head of the Horticulture Association of Pakistan, and Shaista from Millat Tractors, a sponsor, participated in the event, along with students from Government College and Aitchison College, who installed flower displays.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari, who was the chief guest, highlighted the exhibition’s role in preserving cultural heritage and promoting recreational opportunities for citizens.

